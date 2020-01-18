News
Saturday
January 18
News
Armenian Church in Jerusalem celebrates Christmas (VIDEO)
Armenian Church in Jerusalem celebrates Christmas (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Society

JERUSALEM. – The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem celebrates Christmas today. The Patriarchate celebrates all holidays according to the ancient calendar, with a difference of 13 days.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from Jerusalem that in the morning, numerous Armenians, holding flags of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), marched to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, where Armenian pilgrims received the blessing of the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Then, the religious events will begin at the Armenian section of the church, and these events will continue until tomorrow 7am.
