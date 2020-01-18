Karabakh parliament speaker: How could same people be massacred 3 times in city whose cornerstones they laid

YEREVAN. – While studying the openings in the crime of 30 years ago, a simple and humane question arises: How could the same people be massacred three times in a city whose cornerstones they have laid with their hands? Ashot Ghoulyan, Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), stated this in his speech today at the joint special session of the interparliamentary committee of the NAs of Armenia and Artsakh, and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Armenian pogroms in Baku.
"The answer is one: the creative and building Armenian did not kill the humanity within himself, did not abandon his heritage, each time overcoming his pain," Ghoulyan added, in particular. “What happened in Baku in 1990 is a crime against humanity, organized and perpetrated by the authorities of the neighboring state.
These actions were part of a comprehensive policy of oppressing the Artsakh Armenians in their struggle for freedom in 1988 (...).
Armenophobia remains a priority of Azerbaijan's policy (…).
Against the backdrop of persistent efforts to present Baku as an intercultural capital, the cultural monuments that are the cultural heritage of the Armenian and other nations are simultaneously muted.
Although the crime of the late 20th century was recorded and condemned by the international community, its organizers and perpetrators have not been brought to any legal accountability.
The Republic of Artsakh has repeatedly voiced this, calling on the international community, human rights organizations and parliamentary structures to give a legal assessment of what has happened, and to prevent the anti-Armenian policy being implemented at the state level in Azerbaijan.
Artsakh will be consistent in bringing to account the organizers and perpetrators of the genocide perpetrated against Armenians in the various settlements in Azerbaijan."