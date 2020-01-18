Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission: They could petition for natural gas price increase after April

YEREVAN. – The discussions are still ongoing, and it is not excluded that the company will apply for a tariff review. Garegin Baghramyan, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia, said this in a conversation with journalists today, noting that the price of natural gas at the border has risen since January 2019.
"The price hike—$165—at the border will be maintained at a new size in 2020," he said. "It is already agreed upon as final."
The PSRC chief added that the tariff review request may be submitted after April, but this does not mean that electricity and water prices will rise in Armenia.
"We have to understand that the price of $15 gas has gone up at the border, and Gazprom is no longer able to make $15 compensation; that is, there is a problem of raising about $30 in current tariffs, and the current tariffs are not enough that much,” he said. "But that does not mean that we will have a tariff increase that much because the company's optimization and downsizing issues are being negotiated this year, and I think we will finish negotiations by April 1."