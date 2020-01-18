Yerevan “press” building fire smoke reaches up to 6th floor

YEREVAN. – We were told that there was fire on the first floor, there was very little smoke on our floor, we went down to the 5th floor, there was already a lot of smoke there.
A woman who came down from the upper floors of the "press" building in Yerevan said this in a conversation with journalists today.
"We thought we had to go down fast," she said. “We went down quickly, and then we found out that something had happened in the 1st-2nd floors. I suppose there was a short circuit because the lights went off. "
She added that the Ministry of Emergency Situations had responded very quickly.
"We hadn't gotten down yet, four [firefighting] cars were already here," she said.
As reported earlier, today, at 11:47am, Armenia's 911 service received a report that a fire had broken out on the first floor of the “press” building in Yerevan.
Four fire and a rescue squads as well as an operative team were dispatched to the scene.