What was cause of Yerevan “press” building fire?

YEREVAN. – The cause of the large fire in the "press" building was apparently a short circuit of the cables. Arno Harutyunyan, Head of Yerevan Rescue Department, told this to reporters today, noting that the fire had broken out from the electricity console on the first floor and spread onto the other floors.

"No one was hurt," he said. "A very normal and timely evacuation was carried out, everybody is evacuated, no one is left [in the building], everything is OK. Once the smoke is cleared a little bit, people will enter their workplaces; though the building is still without electricity; we'll see."

Harutyunyan added they still don't know what the damages are from the fire.

As reported earlier, today, at 11:47am, Armenia's 911 service received a report that a fire had broken out on the first floor of the “press” building in Yerevan. Four fire and a rescue squads as well as an operative team were dispatched to the scene.