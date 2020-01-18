Armenia Police launch inquiry into officer's Facebook post threatening Constitutional Court president

YEREVAN. – Armenia Police have ordered an inquiry to find out who the police officer is who made obscene statements on Facebook addressing Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan, saying that he will be next.
When asked when this inquiry would be over, the Police press service said they will inform about the results.
Facebook user Gegham Petrosyan had noticed and posted on his Facebook page the post of another Facebook user, police officer Vazgen Simonyan, where the latter threatened Hrayr Tovmasyan with inappropriate remarks about him, saying he would be next.
