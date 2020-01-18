Emergency ministry representative: Yerevan “press” building fire isolated

YEREVAN. – The fire at the “press” building in Yerevan is already isolated. Artur Mardanyan, Senior Instructor at the Department of Firefighting and Rescue Organization of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, told this reporters noting that the fire was probably caused by a short circuit.

"The fire is already isolated, there is nothing dangerous, no room was burned at the floors, no floor was burned," he said. “People in all rooms have been evacuated, there is no danger at this time. The fire as such was very strong in the [electricity] console room; the panels caught fire by exploding, but there was no fire on the other floors.”

As reported earlier, today, at 11:47am, Armenia's 911 service received a report that a fire had broken out on the first floor of the “press” building in Yerevan. Four fire and a rescue squads as well as an operative team were dispatched to the scene.

