Media: Boeing discovers issues with 737 Max aircraft on-board computers

Boeing's has discovered new issues with the 737 Max's on-board computers, CNN reproted referring to a source.

According to the source, the mentioned problem is not related to the revision of the software that the company was forced to do as a result of the tragic crashes, leaving 346 people killed. Moreover, the issue does not reportedly appear during flights.

The issue was observed when the computers started up and includes a software startup monitoring function that checks for anomalies when the computers are turned on. According to the source, the process of turning on computers starts when the plane is on the ground, and not in flight.

A source said the company launched a troubleshooting test.