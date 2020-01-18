UK authorities predict sad consequences for business as result of Brexit

The UK government has announced plans to hold special events on the evening of January 31, when the country officially leaves the EU, the Associated Press reported.
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid expressed concern that some of the country's business sectors will suffer as a result of Brexit.
In an interview with the Financial Times, he noted that the relevant rules in the UK would not be brought into line with the EU in the future, and these changes could harm business. And now the EU is the country's largest trading partner.
The UK official withdrawal from the EU is scheduled for the evening of January 31. UK PM Boris Johnson will address the nation at the same time.