Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan prepares its own population for war

Azerbaijan is getting less and less prepared for peace from the point of view of strengthening in rearmament and Armenian hatred policy, Ombudsman of Karabakh Artak Beglaryan told reporters on Saturday at the Armenian parliament.

According to him, all this testifies to the fact that in Azerbaijan, the population is preparing for war.

"This does not mean that the war is unambiguous. It depends on the strength of the Armenians. But Azerbaijan, clearly, unfortunately, does not want to follow the path of peace. This means that the conflict will last a long time. I hope that one day Azerbaijani society will understand that dialogue and neighborhood come from their interests," he said.

The joint special session of the interparliamentary committee of the National Assemblies of Armenia and Artsakh, and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of these pogroms was held Saturday.