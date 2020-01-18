Armenia PM gets acquainted with activities of CARD foundation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Center for Agribusiness and Rural Development (CARD) foundation of Armenia. During the tour, the foundation director presented the activities of CARD.
During the ensuing consultation, a detailed reference was made to the programs implemented by the foundation and their results. It was noted that the foundation's group includes 6 organizations specialized in agriculture, and 19 centers of agricultural service.
It was informed that CARD is engaged in the implementation of agricultural development programs.
The CARD foundation also coordinates 19 agricultural service centers in Armenia that specialize in accordance with locality.
Pashinyan welcomed the programs implemented by the foundation, and attached importance to the dissemination of knowledge in the implementation of the latest technologies in agriculture, and the works carried out by the foundation to expand the abovementioned centers.
Also, the PM instructed Deputy Minister of Economy Artak Kamalyan to continue cooperation with the foundation, and to submit a program of mass dissemination of knowledge within the foundation.