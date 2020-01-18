Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan prepares its own population for war

Armenian man, 46, dies from electric shock

Armenia, Artsakh parliaments' speakers hold bilateral conversation

Haftar shuts down all oil ports in eastern Libya

Armenia Security Council secretary: Law enforcement agencies do everything to clarify NSS ex-head death circumstances

US ex-mayor sentenced to imprisonment for theft on especially large scale

Media: Boeing discovers issues with 737 Max aircraft on-board computers

Armenian parliament’s speaker on NSS ex-head death: Let's not make assumptions

UK authorities predict sad consequences for business as result of Brexit

Turkish visa price increases

Ukraine to bid farewell tomorrow to plane crash victims

Artsakh MP: It is necessary to adopt law on genocide

Armenia National Security Service ex-chief who is found dead fired 35 shots from pistol at wall in late December

Armenia PM gets acquainted with activities of CARD foundation

Armenia, Karabakh MPs adopt joint statement condemning Armenian pogroms in Baku

Statement: Armenia ex-official’s son not charged

Mall in Yerevan to reopen tomorrow morning

Armenia Police launch inquiry into officer's Facebook post threatening Constitutional Court president

Emergency ministry representative: Yerevan “press” building fire isolated

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired over 650 shots in passing week

What was cause of Yerevan “press” building fire?

Armenian Church in Jerusalem celebrates Christmas (VIDEO)

Man in police uniform threatens Armenia Constitutional court chief judge? (PHOTOS)

Yerevan “press” building fire smoke reaches up to 6th floor

Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission: They could petition for natural gas price increase after April

Karabakh parliament speaker: How could same people be massacred 3 times in city whose cornerstones they laid

Large fire breaks out at Yerevan “press” building

Armenia parliament speaker: Only way for Artsakh Armenians’ existence is Artsakh’s self-determination

Families of Canadians killed in Tehran plane crash to receive $25,000

Armenia Police preparing report on theft from MP’s car

Pompeo says US statement on response to Iran's actions still stands

Armenia, Karabakh legislatures' interparliamentary committee holding joint special session in Yerevan

France’s Macron is rushed out of Paris theatre

Armenia MP's car is broken into

Tragic road accident in Yerevan, driver dies on the spot

Shooting in US state of Utah, 4 killed

Another quake strikes Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia ex-official's son charged

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service former director Vanetsyan increases his security

Newspaper: Details from videoconference of Armenia Constitutional Court head, Venice Commission president

Newspaper: Another former high-ranking official dies in new Armenia

Armenia Shirak Province governor: Natural discharge of energy is going on at Ashotsk earthquake epicenter

Earthquake hits Armenia

Hetq: What information did people try to delete from ex-Armenia National Security Service head's biography?

Ex-Armenia Constitutional Court president on death of ex-National Security Service head

Ex-Armenia PM expresses condolences on death of ex-National Security Service head

Case instituted for death of ex-Armenia National Security Service head, 30-40 capsules and bullets found

Armenia Deputy PM: Gazprom Armenia to not review natural gas tariff until April

Armenia President expresses condolences on death of ex-head of National Security Service

Abkhazian opposition leader refutes news about bilateral talks with Georgia

EU warns of WTO challenge if China-US deal creates 'distortions'

Armenia PM receives famous astrophysicist Garik Israelian

Armenia Ombudsman expresses condolences on death of ex-National Security Service head

Ex-head of Armenia's national security service found dead, Armenian army soldier wounded, 17.01.2020 digest

Khalifa Haftar: I am a pacifist

Artsakh Security Council Secretary expresses condolences on death of ex-Armenia National Security Service head

Yerevan Mayor receives Head of Delegation of European Union to Armenia

Armenian peacekeepers' preparedness is at high level

Merkel to meet with Erdogan in Istanbul

Analyst: Armenia needs to raise issue of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan during negotiations

Beijing assures EU trade deal with US will not affect China-Europe relations

Armenia 3rd President expresses condolences on death of ex-National Security Service chief

Armenian ex-NSS head body taken out by ambulance

Iran to launch into orbit its new satellite

Russian MFA: There are progress in implementation of steps on Karabakh conflict

Armenia Labor and Social Affairs Minister on death of ex-National Security Service head

Wikileaks: Armenian 1st president asked the Americans for assistance before March 1 tragic event

Armenia Parliament's My Step faction holding closed session

Alvina Gyulumyan elected Armenia Constitutional Court Vice-President

Republican Party of Armenia Executive Body to hold session today

Ex-Baku refugee: Azerbaijanis were congratulating us during 1988 earthquake in Armenia

Armenia health minister on his service car: My personal cars are more expensive than the Prado

Armenia Constitutional Court President, ex-National Security Service head arrive at scene of Georgi Kutoyan's death

Armenia Deputy Parliament Speaker on death of ex-National Security Service head

Armenia Investigative Committee: Former NSS director's body was found by his wife (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Traces of gunshots detected on walls in apartment of ex-Armenia National Security Service head

Armenia former NSS director who was found dead had no judicial status in cases of SIS

Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra returns from grand concert tour in China

Armenian National Congress political party on constitutional amendments

Dollar devalues in Armenia

Armenia ex-official’s attorneys release statement

Armenian PM makes new appointment

Nancy Pelosi slams Facebook

Iran: Tragic Ukrainian plane incident should not be affected by political motivations

Armenia parliament majority leader says various issues were discussed at today's meeting with PM

Armenia parliament deputy speaker says announcements about coup d’état are cause to launch criminal case

Lavrov says Ukrainian plane crash in Iran caused by human error

Armenian ruling party's faction head on closure of maternity hospitals

Khamenei: American clowns claim they are standing behind Iranians but they all lie

Analyst: Heydar Aliyev played major role in Baku pogroms

Armenia ex-National Security Service chief found dead in Yerevan apartment

Armenia legislature vice-speaker: PM is pleased with work of Parliament

Cuban president doesn't think government concessions will lift US sanctions

US intelligence officials want to avoid public hearings so as not to anger Trump

Lavrov comments on possible appointment in new government

Armenia MFA reacts to Mammadyarov statement on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting

Man, 38, wanted by Russia law enforcement is found in Armenia

Criminal case over setting on fire of Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan wife's plot of land terminated

Investigative Committee: No child adopted abroad was returned to Armenia during investigation of criminal case

EU ambassador is very impressed with all efforts made to promote judicial reform in Armenia