Jeff Bezos no longer the richest person in the world
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is ranked second in the Forbes list of the world's richest people, losing to French businessman Bernard Arnaud, president of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, Forbers reported.

"The ecommerce titan’s net worth slid by $760 million to $115.6 billion as Amazon shares dipped 0.7% today," the source noted. "The planet’s new richest person (again): Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury goods behemoth LVMH. Arnault gained $1.9 billion in net worth on Friday as LVMH stock edged up by 0.7%."

And Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates is ranked third with $ 110.6 billion.
