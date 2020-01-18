Media reports on North Korean FM resignation

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho resigned, Reuters reported referring to the local media.
Ri Yong Ho’s resignation was not officially announced, however, the name of the new Foreign Minister will reportedly be announced next Thursday.
Ri Yong Ho was born in 1956. His father was former deputy director of the Organization and Guidance Department (OGD) and an editor at the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
Ho graduated from the Pyongyang’s prestigious University of Foreign Languages, is fluent in English and for many years held high posts related to cooperation with Western countries.