Two people were injured as Honda and Opel Astra collided in Yerevan early on Sunday morning.

Honda drifted into an opposite lane, crashed into an electric pole and collided with Nissan XTrail and later with the parked Opel Vectra, Shamshyan.com reported.

The driver of Opel Astra was found in a trunk as after the crash he was thrown back from the driver's seat.

One of the injured in critical.