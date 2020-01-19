News
Yerevan council member signals rise in prices of essential commodities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Member of the Luys faction in the Yerevan Council of Elders signaled about increasing prices of essential goods.

Tehmina Vardanyan said we are witnessing rise in prices of essential commodities daily.

“In 2018, the Luys Union fought against the chain price hike in the name of the interests of citizens and the concept of a good state.

Two stormy years have passed. There was a revolution, and it seems that our people should have lived in decent conditions, and yes, an increase in the standard of living should have taken place,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Dear friends, has something changed? No more old values? No more past honest incentives? Haven’t we struggle against such things? Or do I forget something?

Yes, of course, the revolution is obvious. The principles have changed,” she wrote.
