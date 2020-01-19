Ex-Armenia security chief: Kutoyan was one of the most honest people I've known

YEREVAN. – There are no words of consolation to relieve the pain of the loss of former national security service chief Georgi Kutoyan, fomer director of the same service Arthur Vanetsyan told reporters.
“Georgi Kutoyan was one of the most honest and decent people I have known. It is hard to believe that he will no longer be with us. I would like to extend my condolences to Kutoyan's family, friends and relatives, and look forward to the thorough investigation into this case so that there are questions left once it is over,” he said during a memorial service for Kutoyan on January 19.
Ex-director of Armenia's National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan was found dead with a gunshot wound in his apartment on January 17.