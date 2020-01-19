Ex-Armenia president attends memorial service for former security chief

YEREVAN. – Ex-president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the memorial service for ex-head of national security service Georgi Kutoyan.
He did not answer the reporters’ questions and noted that it was not an occasion to give comments.
Kutoyan,38, was found dead with a gunshot wound in his apartment on January 17.
The memorial service was attended by former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan, president of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, former head of national security service Arthur Vanetsyan, representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia and Prosperous Armenia parties.
Kutoyan was serving as the head of national security service during the presidency of Serzh Sargsyan.