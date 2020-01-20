Johnson wishes success to those who refused royal titles to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

UK PM Boris Johnson said the whole country wishes success to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the future, after renouncing the royal titles, BBC News reported.
"I think the whole country will want to join in wishing them the very best for the future."
He also expressed confidence that the UK royal family will find a solution to the situation.
Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry and his wife Megan will no longer be able to use their royal titles and will no longer receive public funds. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also announced that they intend to return the 2.4 million pounds spent from the UK budget to repair their house in Windsor.
Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer represent the Queen.