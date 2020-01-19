Enough evidence this was suicide, Armenian prosecutor general says about ex-official's death

YEREVAN. – There is enough information obtained by the investigators proving that ex-head of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan committed suicide, Armenian Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan told reporters.
“You already know that a criminal case has been opened on charges of incitement to suicide, however, all versions typical for any fatal case will be investigated,” he said.
In response to the observation of journalists about whether he sees problems with this, since it was revealed that Kutoyan fired several shots at home in December, Davtyan noted that if there were no problems, there would not have been a criminal case.
“However, in order to avoid speculation, at the moment I reaffirm that there is enough evidence proving that was a suicide, but investigation will be conducted in all directions, and we all, especially I, will get an opportunity to tell about certain significant circumstances, especially about the investigation, ”he said.
The Prosecutor General of Armenia also answered the question of whether he sees similarities with the suicide of the ex-chief of Armenian police Hayk Harutyunyan.
He noted that criminal cases were opened on both episodes.
“In the case of Hayk Harutyunyan, certain information was also provided to us, and now an investigation is underway,” he added .