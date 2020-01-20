German singer to Azerbaijani: Mr. Eyvazov, shame on you!

Armenian singer Hasmik Papian has posted on her Facebook page a post by German singer Thomas Quasthoff about the incident involving Armenian opera singer Ruzan Mantashyan, thanking him.
"Mr. Eyvazov, shame on you!" the German singer wrote. "Racism has no place in our profession as a singer and in general in this world!!!"
As reported earlier, the Agence Massis Opéra agency, which works with Ruzan Mantashyan, responded to a press release earlier released by concert organizers who claimed that Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov was not against performing with the Armenian woman.
But in a press release published by Semper Opernball, the concert organizers denied the allegations against Azerbaijani tenor, and stated that they simply had no agreement with Mantashyan.