News
Trump says US benefits from good relations with Russia, China
Trump says US benefits from good relations with Russia, China
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump is confident that it is beneficial for Washington to maintain good relations with Moscow and Beijing, but other countries should not be allowed to use the US in their interests.

His remarks came while speaking to representatives of the American agricultural sector in Texas, TASS reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following a working visit to Washington in December 2019, said that Trump is aware of the benefits of good relations with Russia, but there are forces in the US that do not share this view and interfere with the establishment of contacts between the two states.
