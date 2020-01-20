News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Pompeo hopes oil ports in Libya will open after Berlin conference
Pompeo hopes oil ports in Libya will open after Berlin conference
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Economics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed the hope that the oil ports in Libya will reopen thanks to an international conference in Berlin, TASS reported.

According to him, the United States there in Libya has interests in the fight against terrorism.

He noted there are serious opportunities in the energy sector in Libya and they hope the obstruction of the sending of oil from the country will end as a result of these talks.

Pompeo also noted that progress had been made in terms of introducing a ceasefire at a meeting in Berlin.

According to him, success was achieved in the compliance issue with the embargo on arms supplies to the Arab country.

The conference on Libya, which was held on Sunday in the German capital, was attended by the presidents of Russia, Turkey and France, the UK PM Boris Johnson, the UN Secretary General, the US Secretary of State, representatives of Algeria, Egypt, China and the UAE. While Libyan National Army commander Fayez al-Sarraj, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, also arrived in Berlin.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Minister of Finance: Change in natural gas tariff could not be envisaged in budget
In a state of uncertainty to that extent…
 World oil prices going up
Trading data attest to this…
 Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission: They could petition for natural gas price increase after April
The discussions are still ongoing…
 Armenia Deputy PM: Gazprom Armenia to not review natural gas tariff until April
In an earlier interview with 168.am, member of the...
 Armenia parliament majority leader says various issues were discussed at today's meeting with PM
Relations with neighbors in the region, internal political issues…
 Gazprom Armenia: Review of natural gas tariff is under discussion
It is not ruled out that the company will petition to the Public Services Regulatory Commission with a corresponding request…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos