Pompeo hopes oil ports in Libya will open after Berlin conference

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed the hope that the oil ports in Libya will reopen thanks to an international conference in Berlin, TASS reported.

According to him, the United States there in Libya has interests in the fight against terrorism.

He noted there are serious opportunities in the energy sector in Libya and they hope the obstruction of the sending of oil from the country will end as a result of these talks.

Pompeo also noted that progress had been made in terms of introducing a ceasefire at a meeting in Berlin.

According to him, success was achieved in the compliance issue with the embargo on arms supplies to the Arab country.

The conference on Libya, which was held on Sunday in the German capital, was attended by the presidents of Russia, Turkey and France, the UK PM Boris Johnson, the UN Secretary General, the US Secretary of State, representatives of Algeria, Egypt, China and the UAE. While Libyan National Army commander Fayez al-Sarraj, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, also arrived in Berlin.