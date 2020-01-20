News
Monday
January 20
News
Monday
January 20
Erdogan refuses dinner with participants in conference on Libya
Erdogan refuses dinner with participants in conference on Libya
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish president’s office commented on DPA information that the Turkish leader left the international conference on Libya, which was held in Berlin on Sunday.

According to TASS, the Turkish president simply did not stay for dinner at the meeting. 

As reported earlier, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left the conference.

The international conference on Libya opened on Sunday in Berlin. It was attended by representatives of Russia, the US, Turkey, Egypt, and other countries, as well as the EU and the UN. Participants discussed how to confirm the ceasefire and restart the political process, and also reviewed the draft final communiqué.
