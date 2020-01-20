Trump slams New York sea wall

US President Donald Trump has slammed the idea of building a sea wall around the New York.
He tweeted after a publication in The New York Times the US engineering troops proposed a giant wall project to protect New York from frequent destructive storms caused by global warming. It was reported that the wall will cost $ 119 billion, and the construction will take at least 25 years.
According to Trump, the construction of a massive multi-billion-dollar sea wall around the largest American city to protect it from rare storms is an expensive, silly and environmentally unacceptable idea that will not work if necessary. Trump noted that the wall will look terrible, and advised the residents of New York to prepare mops and buckets.
Project's opponents have already said that the wall could quickly become obsolete due to an inaccurate estimate of sea level rise. Such a barrier can reportedly only protect against storm waves, and it will be useless with high tidal waves. Acording to the source, 72 people became victims of storms, the disaster caused $ 62 million for seven years in New York.
A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish & environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won’t work anyway. It will also look terrible. Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020