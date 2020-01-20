News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenia deputy PM on increase of natural gas tariff: We have to wait until April 1
Armenia deputy PM on increase of natural gas tariff: We have to wait until April 1
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Natural gas prices have risen by $15 since January 1, 2019 (to $165 per 1,000 cubic meters), but the price of natural gas will not rise at the border throughout the year; it is already an agreed matter. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stated this in a conversation with journalists today.

"There is also an agreement that not only will the tariff not change, but no [respective] petition will be made [by Gazprom Armenia company] until April 1," he added. “What will happen after April 1? Yes, it cannot be ruled out that a petition will be made because when we spoke together about the gas tariff components, there are three main ones in them: the old one [gas price] at the border, the current costs that are very easy to estimate, to quickly agree upon, but there is also an investment plan issue. However, there is a claim, judgment that there is a need for investments to organize safe, uninterrupted and efficient gas supply in the Republic of Armenia."

He added that Gazprom Armenia could have new things to say regarding investments. "I can reconfirm that there will be no tariff change until April 1," Grigoryan said. "The price of gas at the border will not change in 2020, and the issue of changing the price of gas in our homes shall also wait until April 1, after which it will be clearer."

Asked whether the budget plans to compensate for the residents' expenses if gas prices rise, the deputy prime minister did not rule out such a possibility.

Mher Grigoryan noted that the issue of natural gas prices is always discussed in multilateral formats. "That applies to Iran and to any other possible option," he concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ex-Hayastan All-Armenian Fund director on natural gas price increase and effects
According to him, the natural gas price increase will...
 Armenia Minister of Finance: Change in natural gas tariff could not be envisaged in budget
In a state of uncertainty to that extent…
 Pompeo hopes oil ports in Libya will open after Berlin conference
He noted that there are there are serious opportunities in the energy sector in ibya and they hope that the obstruction of the sending of oil...
 World oil prices going up
Trading data attest to this…
 Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission: They could petition for natural gas price increase after April
The discussions are still ongoing…
 Armenia Deputy PM: Gazprom Armenia to not review natural gas tariff until April
In an earlier interview with 168.am, member of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos