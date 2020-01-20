Deputy PM: Armenia, China have become even closer

The Republic of Armenia (RA) and the People's Republic of China (PRC) have become even closer. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated this on Facebook.
The agreement between the Armenian and the Chinese governments on the mutual lifting of the visa requirement for persons holding ordinary passports of the two countries has come into force on January 19, he noted
"This means that the RA and the PRC citizens are exempt from the visa requirement for up to 90 days from the date of entry into the territory of the country [of one another]," he added.