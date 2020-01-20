Tense situation outside Armenia government building

YEREVAN. – A group of Armenia’s cattle farmers, who are protesting in front of the government the slaughterhouses, blocked Nalbandyan Street, and then Tigran Mets Avenue for a few minutes.
A large number of policemen have gathered to try to persuade demonstrators to clear the road.
For a moment the situation escalated, and a scuffle broke out between the demonstrators and police.
These cattle farmers were protesting in front of the government building a few days ago, too, complaining about the conditions proposed by the country’s slaughterhouses.