Monday
January 20
Monday
January 20
Tense situation outside Armenia government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – A group of Armenia’s cattle farmers, who are protesting in front of the government the slaughterhouses, blocked Nalbandyan Street, and then Tigran Mets Avenue for a few minutes.

A large number of policemen have gathered to try to persuade demonstrators to clear the road.

For a moment the situation escalated, and a scuffle broke out between the demonstrators and police.

These cattle farmers were protesting in front of the government building a few days ago, too, complaining about the conditions proposed by the country’s slaughterhouses.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
