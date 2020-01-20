News
Another Armenia ex-official also indicted in criminal case of 3rd President Sargsyan and others
Another Armenia ex-official also indicted in criminal case of 3rd President Sargsyan and others
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – During the investigation of the criminal case being investigated at the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, it was found out that with the organization of third president Serzh Sargsyan, the impelling of the owner of Flash company Barsegh Beglaryan, with the assistance of former deputy minister of agriculture Samvel Galstyan and head of the Agriculture Ministry’s Department of Crop Production Gevorg Harutyunyan, former Minister of Agriculture Sergo Karapetyan misused—from January 25 to February 7, 2013—the government reserve fund for state support the subsidy of 489,160,310 drams allocated for the 15,391,765 liters of diesel fuel that was sold during the implementation of assistance programs.

Sargsyan, Karapetyan, Beglaryan, Galstyan, and Harutyunyan have been charged with committing the aforementioned crimes.

The investigation into the separate criminal case of the abovementioned accused has been completed.

The criminal case with the indictment was handed over to the overseeing prosecutor, with the petition to send it to court.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
