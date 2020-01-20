News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Karabakh President: Fully functioning, professional judicial system complying with law is of utmost importance
Karabakh President: Fully functioning, professional judicial system complying with law is of utmost importance
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

On 20 January, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook at a solemn event devoted to the Day of the Judicial System Worker.

The President congratulated the workers and veterans of the system on the professional holiday, handed in state awards and title certificates to a group of the sphere’s representatives.

President Sahakyan underlined that a fully functioning and professional judicial system complying with the letter and spirit of the law is of utmost importance for the establishment of democratic state, ensuring the balance between the branches of power.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh MP Hayk Khanumyan to run for president
Artsakh MP, Hayk Khanumyan, nominated by the National Revival party...
 Armenia parliament speaker: Only way for Artsakh Armenians’ existence is Artsakh’s self-determination
And Armenia is the guarantor of the Artsakh people’s exercise of that right…
 MFA: A record number of foreigners visiting Artsakh registered in 2019
This step, along with nationwide and international political, sports and cultural events held in Artsakh...
 Artsakh plans to accede to fundamental international human rights conventions
The Foreign Minister noted that the cornerstone of Artsakh's foreign policy is expanding the scope of Artsakh's international recognition...
 Ex-defense minister considers proposals by 3 candidates for Karabakh president
Babayan's press service released a statement in this regard…
 Stepanakert: Fake news has been circulating in Armenian groups through hacked profiles
“In all places the post is the same: a call to take to the streets and to hold rallies against [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan,” said the Karabakh presidential adviser…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos