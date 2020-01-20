Protesting cattle farmers reopen Tigran Mets Avenue in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – A group of Armenia’s cattle farmers, who are protesting—in front of the government—the country’s slaughterhouses, have reopened Tigran Mets Avenue at the behest of police.
Police officers have formed a human wall outside the government building.
The demonstrators demand a meeting with a government representative.
Their number exceeds several hundred. According to them, such protests are also being held in the provinces, particularly in Talin town of Aragatsotn Province.
These cattle farmers were protesting in front of the government building a few days ago, too, complaining about the conditions proposed by the country’s slaughterhouses.