Protesting cattle farmers block road in Armenia’s Shirak too (PHOTOS)

The cattle farmers in Armenia’s Shirak Province are also dissatisfied with the government's decision on mandatory slaughtering of animals in slaughterhouses.
Residents of Bagravan community are currently protesting, and they have blocked the Bagravan-Haykadzor road in protest.
Several hundred cattle farmers are now rallying outside the government building in Yerevan to protest the aforesaid decision, and they are demanding that it be reconsidered.
Cattle farmers were protesting in front of the government building a few days ago, too, complaining about the conditions proposed by the country’s slaughterhouses.