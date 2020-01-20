Armenia National Security Service institutes criminal case for slander against Prosecutor General

Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan has informed on his Facebook page that the National Security Service has instituted a criminal case for slander against the Prosecutor General.

“No lie can live forever, just like such manipulations,” he wrote.

Abrahamyan has disseminated the clarification that the Prosecutor General’s Office gave to Araratnews.am in regard to the information that human rights activist Artak Galstyan and lawyer Susanna Sargsyan released last year, according to which there had been a meeting between Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan and Razmik Abrahamyan, who is Armenia’s top obstetrician and is charged with sale of children.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that the National Security Service has finished investigating the case.

“…During preparation of the report, A. Galstyan, who was summoned to the National Security Service, refused to report the crime and cited his sources of information.

The investigative and procedural actions showed that, in the place specified in the report, Abrahamyan had meetings with his lawyer, not the Prosecutor General, and this fact was clear for the person who had spread the information.

What’s more, through operational intelligence measures, there has not been any information about the Prosecutor General of Armenia visiting the specified place and having meetings with Razmik Abrahamyan, Lianna Karapetyan and other persons there,” the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.