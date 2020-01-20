Zarif says Iran may withdraw from NPT

Iran will withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
His remarks came after E3 (UK, France, Germany) decision to launch a dispute resolution mechanism under the nuclear deal, Mehr reported.
"The European’s statement is in no way legal. If the Europeans take another step, Iran will consider leaving the NPT according to a letter by the Iranian president in May 2019," Zarif said. “Tehran has taken the fifth and the last step to reduce commitments to the nuclear pact, and it is not going to take another step to reduce its commitments. But if the Europeans continue to play more political games, we will have many options. Iran is designing a new and more effective step that will be taken in case the Europeans do not fulfill their responsibilities to the deal and continue their claims before leaving NPT."