Iran gives no final response yet on Qasem Soleimani's assassination
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran has not yet given a final response yet to on assassination of the legendary General Qasem Soeimani, said Iranian MFA spokesperson Abbas Mousavi.

“Related investigations about the assassination of the Iranian commander are still underway and in case of involvement of other countries or regimes, we will respond to them,” Mousavi added. “We are not seeking tensions. We seek peace, but we are skilled in wars nonetheless. We have proven that we welcome negotiations but at the same time, we defend ourselves against any aggression. We advise those countries who seek de-escalation of regional tensions to address the roots of insecurities,” Mousavi said.

As reported earlier, General Qasem Soleimani and the commander of Iraqi militias Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed as a result of an airstrike in the Baghdad International Airport. The strike order was given by US President Donald Trump. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
