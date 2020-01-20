Armenian lawmaker developing bill to contribute to repatriation

The future amendments will contribute to repatriation. This is what deputy of the My Step Alliance Sisak Gabrielyan told reporters as he presented his legislative initiative to exempt citizens repatriating to Armenia from paying a customs duty for their personal items today.

According to him, the existing regulations cause problems for them when they return to Armenia, and he is proposing to create conditions for those who haven’t lived in Armenia for more than six months and are considered non-permanent residents because of that. “They can bring a car registered in their name, as well as personal items. The car has to have been registered in the name of the particular person at least six months before the application is submitted. This is also part of the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union,” he stated.

In her turn, Vice-Chairperson of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Shushanik Nersisyan clarified that people can benefit from this only once in their lifetime and added that if an Armenian has never been a citizen of Armenia and has never been registered in the country, but has lived in Armenia for a while and has submitted an application, a privilege will also be granted to the particular person.

According to the deputy, the legislative initiative will have been revised by the end of the month, after which it will be considered by ministers, the specific parliamentary committee and then it will be considered during the plenary session of the National Assembly.