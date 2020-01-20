Armenia economy minister attends Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, in Berlin

At the invitation of German Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner, Armenia Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan participated in the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) in Berlin, its 12th conference of ministers of agriculture, as well as the official opening ceremony of the annual International Green Week agricultural exhibition.
Ministers of agriculture from 71 countries and top officials from 12 international organizations participated in the GFFA.
As a result of the forum, a joint communiqué was adopted.