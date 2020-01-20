News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenia economy minister attends Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, in Berlin
Armenia economy minister attends Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, in Berlin
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At the invitation of German Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner, Armenia Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan participated in the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) in Berlin, its 12th conference of ministers of agriculture, as well as the official opening ceremony of the annual International Green Week agricultural exhibition.

Ministers of agriculture from 71 countries and top officials from 12 international organizations participated in the GFFA.

As a result of the forum, a joint communiqué was adopted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Why is there no McDonald's in Armenia yet?
Opposition MP, economist Mikayel Melkumyan explained…
 Dollar goes down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenia cattle farmers end protest outside government building
But they called for roads to be closed off in all provinces…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee hosting tax compliance workshop with EU
Vice-Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Mikayel Pashayan stated...
 Consumer prices rise by 0.7 percent during 12 months in Armenia
Monthly average inflation stood at 0.1 percent last year...
 Yerevan council member signals rise in prices of essential commodities
There was a revolution, and it seems that our people should have lived in decent conditions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos