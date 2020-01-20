News
Monday
January 20
News
Monday
January 20
Majority faction MP: No pressure on Armenia press
Majority faction MP: No pressure on Armenia press
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – I have recently said that there are no political prisoners, no one is politically persecuted in Armenia. Now I make the same claim about the press. There is no pressure on the press in Armenia, and you all know that. Hrachya Hakobyan, an MP from the majority My Step faction, said this in a conversation with reporters in the National Assembly, referring to the statements of opposition figures that the government wants to curtail free speech in the country.

"On the contrary, people are asking how can the press be let to this extent to speak whatever it wants?" Hakobyan added. "So we all know very well that the press in Armenia is not only free, but also sometimes, sorry, but it makes such statements, such texts are written that those texts just shouldn't have found a place in that press."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
