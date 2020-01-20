News
Moscow warns Iran against rash steps to withdraw from NPT
Moscow warns Iran against rash steps to withdraw from NPT
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Moscow warns Iran against reckless steps to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti.

"We warn the Iranian side against reckless steps for maintaining the Iranian obligations under the NPT," he said.

Earlier, Iranian FM said Tehran would withdraw from the NPT if the issue of the Iranian nuclear program is brought up for discussion at the UN Security Council.

"We also urge Iran to firmly adhere to the obligations it has with the IAEA under the safeguards deal, obligations under the additional safeguards protocol. Iranian colleagues are well aware of this our position," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
