News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Ex-Hayastan All-Armenia Fund director says PM has detached himself from people
Ex-Hayastan All-Armenia Fund director says PM has detached himself from people
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Well, what do you want? The Prime Minister of the people has detached himself from the people by increasing the number of his security officers, purchasing a new armored vehicle, installing armored windows in his house, giving his family members security, secretly increasing the salaries of his close ones and more. This is what former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“This is how the government of the people greet their own people. There is a tremendous mass of police officers at the square. Well, what do you want? The Prime Minister of the people has detached himself from the people by increasing the number of his security officers, purchasing a new armored vehicle, installing armored windows in his house, giving his family members security, secretly increasing the salaries of his close ones and more. This is the real government of the people.

The Prime Minister is only with our people in his beloved virtual world, that is, Facebook, YouTube, etc. He can have fake Likes in that domain, but the reality is what is going on at the square today,” he wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia National Security Service on ex-director's coup d’état attempt, MP's statement
Factor.am tried to find out from the National Security Service if it...
 Prosperous Armenia Party: When we get acquainted with constitutional reform concept we will make our proposals
As for the reports that National Security Service former director Artur Vanetsyan is forming an opposition pole, and asked if he is not worried that the latter may snatch his votes, PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan stated that he has no worries…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-official's son charged
Gurgen Khachatryan, son of former State Revenue Committee chairman and ex-Finance Minister Gagik Khachatryan…
 Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service former director Vanetsyan increases his security
Following NSS former head Georgi Kutoyan's mysterious death…
 Newspaper: Details from videoconference of Armenia Constitutional Court head, Venice Commission president
They primarily discussed the mechanisms of the CC early retirement law…
 Newspaper: Another former high-ranking official dies in new Armenia
And back on September 24, 2019, the body of former Police Chief Hayk Harutyunyan was discovered at his home in Bjni, again with a gunshot wound to the head…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos