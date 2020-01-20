Ex-Hayastan All-Armenia Fund director says PM has detached himself from people

Well, what do you want? The Prime Minister of the people has detached himself from the people by increasing the number of his security officers, purchasing a new armored vehicle, installing armored windows in his house, giving his family members security, secretly increasing the salaries of his close ones and more. This is what former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“This is how the government of the people greet their own people. There is a tremendous mass of police officers at the square. Well, what do you want? The Prime Minister of the people has detached himself from the people by increasing the number of his security officers, purchasing a new armored vehicle, installing armored windows in his house, giving his family members security, secretly increasing the salaries of his close ones and more. This is the real government of the people.
The Prime Minister is only with our people in his beloved virtual world, that is, Facebook, YouTube, etc. He can have fake Likes in that domain, but the reality is what is going on at the square today,” he wrote.