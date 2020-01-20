Ex-NSS head funeral, Armenia and Artsakh MPs adopt joint statement condemning pogroms in Baku, 20.01.20 digest

Armenia News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest as of 20.01.2020:

· The funeral of Georgi Kutoyan, NSS former director, was held Monday in Yerevan.

His dead body was found on January 17 by his wife, in his paternal apartment in Yerevan, with gunshot wounds. According to Armenian IC, no traces of violence were found on Kutoyan's body.

By the way, in late December 2019, Kutoyan reportedly visited the apartment, where, after using alcohol, fired 35 irregular shots at the living room wall, from a legally owned pistol.

· Cattle farmers in Armenia have been protesting in Yerevan complaining about the conditions proposed by the country’s slaughterhouses.

Armenia’s cattle farmers, who are protesting the government's decision on mandatory slaughtering of animals in slaughterhouses, have ended their protest in front of the government building Monday and will meet outside the government tomorrow until the issue is resolved.

By the way, one of the demonstrators invited the head of the Food Safety Inspectorate for a debate.

· The Armenian and Artsakh MPs have adopted a joint statement condemning the Armenian pogroms in Baku 30 years ago. The statement was adopted at the conclusion of the joint special session of the interparliamentary committee of Artsakh and Armenia parliaments’, and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of these pogroms.

The MPs call on parliaments and parliamentary assemblies, international organizations, human rights organizations to condemn the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan against the Armenian population and the ‘international humanitarian law violations which threaten the security, stability and development of not only the Armenian people, but the entire region, to take effective steps to prevent them.’

· Netherlands FM Stef Blok will be in Armenia on an official visit from January 22 to 23. During the visit, the FM will meet his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and PM Nikol Pashinyan. Blok will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

· Greco-Roman wrestling Olympic champion, three-time World, four-time European, and European Games champion Arthur Aleksanyan won a gold medal at the United World Wrestling Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane in Nice, France.

Armenia's Aleksanyan beat Azerbaijan's Orkhan Nuriyev 3-1. And Armenia's Karapet Chalyan won a silver medal in the final of the 77kg competition.

· Terrorist units on Sunday launched an attack on a Russian OTU base in Hmeimim, Syria, with drones fired from the de-escalation zone in northern Syria, SANA news agency reported. According to the agency, the anti-aircraft units in Latakia opened fire on these air targets.

· Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will lose their royal titles and will no longer receive public funds, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also announced that they intend to return the 2.4 million pounds spent from the UK budget to repair their Windsor house.

The two will also no longer represent the Queen.

According to Prince Harry, “it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.”