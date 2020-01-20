News
Russia President submits to State Duma bill on constitutional amendments
Russia President submits to State Duma bill on constitutional amendments
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma the bill on making amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, reports TASS.

Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov reported that co-chairs of the constitutional amendments commission Andrey Klishas, Pavel Krasheninikov and Talia Khabriyeva will be the President’s representatives during consideration of the bill.

On January 15, Putin signed an executive order to set up a task force for drafting amendments to the Constitution and approved the composition of members, including 75 political figures, lawmakers, scholars and public figures. In his message addressed to the Federal Assembly, the President had recommended making several amendments to the Constitution.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
