Armenia Parliament considering bill on amendments to law on referendum

The proposed legislative initiative will facilitate the procedures that will allow citizens to organize a referendum. This is what co-author of the bill, deputy of the My Step Alliance Hamazasp Danielyan said during a discussion on the bill on making supplements and amendments to the Constitutional Law “On referendum” in the first reading at the National Assembly today.

The author of the bill particularly proposes to reduce the requirements by half and provide citizens with the opportunity to organize a referendum after collecting 25,000 signatures instead of the current 50,000.

In any case, the bill sparked certain concerns of several deputies of the My Step Alliance who believe “counter-revolutionary” forces and movements may benefit from this legislative amendment.