4 people killed in clashes with security forces in Iraq

Four people killed in clashes with security forces, including two police officers.
Two protesters died from wounds in a Baghdad hospital after police opened fire in Baghdad, Reuters reported referring to security and health services. Sources added that one protester was shot dead by a military bullet in the head, and the second was wounded by a tear gas cylinder.
According to Reuters witnesses, the protesters threw gas bombs and stones at the police, and law enforcement officers used tear gas and shock grenades in response.
Two police officers were shot down and killed by a civilian vehicle in Basra. The driver tried to avoid clashes between the protesters and the security forces and drove into two officers.
According to protesters, PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi did not fulfill his promises, including the formation of a new government acceptable to Iraqis.
Baghdad police said it managed to open all roads, adding that 14 officers were injured near Tahrir Square.
Mass protests have been going on in Iraq since October 1. Protesters demand a revision of the political system, which they consider deeply corrupt. More than 400 people have died in protests.