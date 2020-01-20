Armenian parliament discusses police powers expansions to wiretap citizens' phones

The new bill proposes to provide Armenian police with the opportunity to independently listen to phone talks as suspects in a particular case.
According to My Step ruling bloc MP Armen Khachatryan, taking into account the operational and investigative powers of the police, and the fact that the police have an operational and technical specialized unit that has the appropriate specialists and technical base, this bill proposes to allow control and wiretapping of citizens' phone calls using existing technical funds at the legislative level.
It will be possible to save the time spent on contacting the National Security Service to ensure that they have the required funds, and to carry out organizational work, he said.