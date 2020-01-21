Armenian deputy justice minister: Mass media to be able to receive free information from state register

The proposed legislative package envisages that legal entities and individual entrepreneurs operating in the mass media will have the chance to receive free information from the Unified State Register. This is what Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Srbuhi Galyan declared during a discussion on the package of bills on making amendments to the Law “On state registration of legal entities, separate state subdivisions, institutions of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs” and related bills in the first reading at the National Assembly today.

Thus, anyone wishing to have access to information included in the Unified State Register must submit to the Unified State Register a relevant application without paying a state duty, and the form of the application is approved under the order of the Minister of Justice of Armenia.

One still has access to all information, but only after paying a certain state duty.