Examination of case of Armenia Constitutional Court President inscribed to Judge Mesrop Makyan

Examination of the appeal filed by the attorney of President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan against the decision of the Prosecutor General on engaging Tovmasyan as accused-on-trial has been inscribed to Judge Mesrop Makyan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, reports Pastinfo newspaper.
Mesrop Makyan is a member of the Supreme Judicial Council.
President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan was charged on December 27, 2019 for abuse of official powers. The decision on engaging him as an accused-on-trial was rendered by the Prosecutor General on December 26, on the same day when President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the law on early retirement of judges of the Constitutional Court.
According to lawyers, Hrayr Tovmasyan was charged with violations.