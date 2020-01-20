News
Tuesday
January 21
Tert.am: Gazprom Armenia reports that 600 employees will be laid off in first stage
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Government of the Republic of Armenia doesn’t pay the increased price of natural gas on the border. This is what the Public Relations and Mass Media Service of GazProm Armenia reported in response to Tert.am’s inquiry.

“Starting from January 1, 2019, GazProm Armenia CJSC has been carrying the financial burden caused as a result of increasing the price of natural gas on the border of Armenia and leaving the natural gas tariff unchanged for consumers. Consequently, there has not been any liability for the Republic of Armenia,” as stated in the response to the inquiry.

When asked how many employees have been laid off in 2019, Gazprom Armenia’s representative said the following: “In 2019, the company made efforts to prepare the legal grounds for lay-offs. As far as the reduction of the number of employees in 2020 is concerned, the employees have to be laid off in stages, and nearly 600 employees will be laid off in the first stage.”
