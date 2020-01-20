Uzbekistan government resigns due to upcoming parliamentary elections

The government of Uzbekistan has resigned due to the upcoming parliamentary elections, reports Interfax, citing the Parliament’s Lower Chamber.

The press release states that, in accordance with the Constitution, the government will continue working until the formation of a new cabinet upon the decision of the head of state.

The parliament will consider the nomination of the new Prime Minister during the joint session of the two chambers on January 21.

The elections of the Oliy Majlis were held on December 22, 2019, and the double elections were held on January 5, 2020.