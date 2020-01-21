Newspaper: Yerevan mayor seeking money for public transport issue

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: "[Yerevan Mayor] Hayk Marutyan has been instructed to show results by the summer, in terms of [public] transport, so that the city's traffic will change from tragic to at least poor," a municipality source said.
The thing is that the 450 "[public transport vans] GAZelles of death" will soon be written off, and the government does not want a new social "rebellion" because of transport, passengers crowds. Therefore, the mayor (…) is finding money from loan organizations to buy 100 buses and put them on the route. Negotiations are currently underway with the EBRD and the WB. If it fails, they will again apply to benefactors—Lfik [tycoon Samvel Aleksanyan], and even the father-in-law [of Marutyan] from the Czech Republic, will come to the aid again.