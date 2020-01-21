Newspaper: What is Armenia ex-President Sargsyan waiting for?

YEREVAN. – Irates daily of Armenia writes: The [former ruling] Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) considers holding snap parliamentary elections the key to resolving today's situation. But they are still avoiding active actions; moreover, even [ex-President and RPA chairman] Serzh Sargsyan did not speak.
Everyone, including the RPA, is waiting for what the third president will say. And he, they say, is silent, constantly is working, and is eager to appease those in the party that it is not time yet.
What Serzh Sargsyan is waiting for and what he will say is interesting to some circles, but is the public waiting for his word? It is difficult to say because intolerance towards the RPA and, its leader, in particular, is still high.
Having a great deal of information about what is happening and what is to come, to our knowledge, he is not very talkative, even among his teammates, and he does not speak about his plans, does not share his thoughts with his closest ones, but gives hope that sooner or later this will be over.
As for how the end will mature, and most importantly, who will be the new "masters", Serzh Sargsyan, who keeps secrets even from himself, naturally, does not say.