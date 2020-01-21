News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Newspaper: What is Armenia ex-President Sargsyan waiting for?
Newspaper: What is Armenia ex-President Sargsyan waiting for?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Irates daily of Armenia writes: The [former ruling] Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) considers holding snap parliamentary elections the key to resolving today's situation. But they are still avoiding active actions; moreover, even [ex-President and RPA chairman] Serzh Sargsyan did not speak.

Everyone, including the RPA, is waiting for what the third president will say. And he, they say, is silent, constantly is working, and is eager to appease those in the party that it is not time yet.

What Serzh Sargsyan is waiting for and what he will say is interesting to some circles, but is the public waiting for his word? It is difficult to say because intolerance towards the RPA and, its leader, in particular, is still high.

Having a great deal of information about what is happening and what is to come, to our knowledge, he is not very talkative, even among his teammates, and he does not speak about his plans, does not share his thoughts with his closest ones, but gives hope that sooner or later this will be over.

As for how the end will mature, and most importantly, who will be the new "masters", Serzh Sargsyan, who keeps secrets even from himself, naturally, does not say.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Yerevan mayor seeking money for public transport issue
They might even apply to tycoon Samvel Aleksanyan…
 Ex-Hayastan All-Armenia Fund director says PM has detached himself from people
The Prime Minister is only with our people in his beloved virtual...
 Armenia National Security Service on ex-director's coup d’état attempt, MP's statement
Factor.am tried to find out from the National Security Service if it...
 Prosperous Armenia Party: When we get acquainted with constitutional reform concept we will make our proposals
As for the reports that National Security Service former director Artur Vanetsyan is forming an opposition pole, and asked if he is not worried that the latter may snatch his votes, PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan stated that he has no worries…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-official's son charged
Gurgen Khachatryan, son of former State Revenue Committee chairman and ex-Finance Minister Gagik Khachatryan…
 Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service former director Vanetsyan increases his security
Following NSS former head Georgi Kutoyan's mysterious death…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos